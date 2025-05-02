BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ritual Cults - Disclosed Actions Coming to Light (Walpurgis Night)
89 views • 4 months ago

On Walpurgis Night 30 April to 1 May, one of the highest holidays in Satanism, innocent children are sacrificed for Baal and Moloch as part of cruel blood rituals, according to numerous witnesses. Hundreds of survivors and witnesses break the silence despite massive threats from the perpetrators. There is only ONE way to stop these atrocities: Everyone must know! Therefore, Kla.TV is broadcasting this documentary again and, together with DasSchweigenBrechen.de, is calling for the 2nd Day of Prayer against Ritual Violence.

satanismelitesdocumentaryfreemasonhalloweensatanicritualabusecrimesagainsthumanityloissaseksataniccult
