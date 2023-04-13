© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2ebca28666
#freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #AliciaPowe #takedowntheccp
郭文贵先生2019年6月警告全世界，“中共即将释放生化武器”
Mr. Guo Wengui warned the world in June 2019 that "the Chinese Communist Party is about to release the biochemical weapon."