Ninpō Kobujutsu – Full Basics Reference Manual
Published 2 months ago

Now available: https://ninjadojo.org/

E-Book, website, photos and videos – this book is the teacher’s (mamma bear's / papa bear’s) reference manual for Ninja Kids Dojo HomeSchool. The 2024 curriculum will be published in January. This book is not only a tech reference guide, it is also an insight into Japanese Traditional Martial Arts as well as my perspective on several important topics. It can also be used as a study-at-home guide with the help of weekly free videos.


