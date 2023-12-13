Ninpō Kobujutsu – Full Basics Reference Manual

Now available: https://ninjadojo.org/

E-Book, website, photos and videos – this book is the teacher’s (mamma bear's / papa bear’s) reference manual for Ninja Kids Dojo HomeSchool. The 2024 curriculum will be published in January. This book is not only a tech reference guide, it is also an insight into Japanese Traditional Martial Arts as well as my perspective on several important topics. It can also be used as a study-at-home guide with the help of weekly free videos.



