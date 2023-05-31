Tom Renz | The Debt Deal Disaster

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Why are we funding 87,000 new #IRS agents, the green new deal, the DOJ/FBI persecution of Donald Trump and the J6ers, & pharma (still)? Corruption… we the people want the GOP to quit negotiating terrible deals and start acting like winners. #DOJ #FBI #Trump #J6 #BigPharma #Corruption #GOP #DebtCeiling #Debt #DebtDeal #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102