💥ANOTHER JEW TUNNEL IN BROOKLYN! 💥BASEMENT OF BUILDING COLLAPSED DUE TO “ILLEGAL CONSTRUCTION”

💥BREAKING NEWS ALERT
This just happened a few hours ago
(Friday, February 2, 2024)
A building (a house of worship, they’re calling it) in Brooklyn NY “partially collapsed” due to undermining.
Oy vey! This is turning into a real-world meme. I’d call it a running joke but I suspect that this is related to more nefarious acts from the Synagogue of Satan.
