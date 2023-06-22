© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Sioux Massacres
The story of the Fetterman Massacre and the reprisal by the U.S. Calvary. Based on true events.
This is a cautionary tale of what happens when two mutually incompatible ethnic groups attempt to occupy the same territory at the same time.
Characters: Jim Bridger; Colonel Fetterman; Red Cloud
America, Sioux, Indians United States, history, comics, comic book, Wild West, narration, audiobook, entertainment, educational
