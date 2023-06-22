The Sioux Massacres





The story of the Fetterman Massacre and the reprisal by the U.S. Calvary. Based on true events.





This is a cautionary tale of what happens when two mutually incompatible ethnic groups attempt to occupy the same territory at the same time.





Characters: Jim Bridger; Colonel Fetterman; Red Cloud









Keywords:

America, Sioux, Indians United States, history, comics, comic book, Wild West, narration, audiobook, entertainment, educational

Watch this channel on these alternative video platforms:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ireadclassiccomics3172

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6dPOHdT8um1K/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ireadclassiccomicbooks

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1443311

Odysee: odysee.com/@IReadClassicComicBooks/