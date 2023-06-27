And We Know 6.26.2023 CLOWNS losing control, Russia, Fake FEDs, Removing Entrenched BAD ACTORS! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





June 26, 2023





The weekend was wonderful as we continued to have exposure of Deep State actors throughout the world exposed along with fake FEDS exposed in the USA. All of the comms continue to move forward and Trump is not holding back in his speech giving. IT is all slowly making its way to the masses. Hang in there.





Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

Remnant Revolution Tour

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/





Support a K9 Program

https://rinseoff.com/products/donation





NEW - ECB President Lagarde now claims that "climate change affects inflation, and inflation is the beast that all central bankers — whether they wear a 'green jacket' or not — want to tame and discipline" while wearing a green jacket.

https://t.me/c/1716023008/183789





THE WAGNER GROUP WAS GETTING INTELLIGENCE FROM UK INTEL AND MI6 CIA .. https://t.me/c/1716023008/183733





I will immediately sign a new executive order to cut federal spending for any school pushing CRT, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children… https://t.me/No_BS_NewS/112326





President Trump: Our enemies are waging war on God Almighty Himself! https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/45270





THIS IS THE FINAL BATTLE https://t.me/Cat_The_Great/6211





13-year-old & father: heart attacks, 2 months apart, both died

https://twitter.com/AlanHashem/status/1672793164623810561?s=20





Here comes that annoying freedom guy again, that thinks the constitution is more important than these meeting rules, https://twitter.com/bambkb/status/1672928828048437248?s=20

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2wi7ee-6.26.23-clowns-losing-control-russia-fake-feds-removing-entrenched-bad-acto.html