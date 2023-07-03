Michigan Passes Felony "Hate Speech" Law Making Misgendering a Felony Offense -- 5 Years in Prison

Michigan residents could be charged with a felony, face up to five years in prison and get a $10,000 fine for using the wrong pronouns under 'unconstitutional' new billThe Michigan House has approved a hate speech bill, HB 4474, that would criminalize causing someone to 'feel' threatened by words

The bill aims to replace the current Ethnic Intimidation Act and includes 'sexual orientation' and 'gender identity or expression' as protected classes

Offenders could face up to five years in prison for the felony offense - some have argued that the legislation could infringe on free speech rights





#michigan #woke #freespeech #hatespeech #misgender





