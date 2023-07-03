Michigan Passes Felony "Hate Speech" Law Making Misgendering a Felony Offense -- 5 Years in Prison

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michigan residents could be charged with a felony, face up to five years in prison and get a $10,000 fine for using the wrong pronouns under 'unconstitutional' new billThe Michigan House has approved a hate speech bill, HB 4474, that would criminalize causing someone to 'feel' threatened by words
The bill aims to replace the current Ethnic Intimidation Act and includes 'sexual orientation' and 'gender identity or expression' as protected classes
Offenders could face up to five years in prison for the felony offense - some have argued that the legislation could infringe on free speech rights
#michigan #woke #freespeech #hatespeech #misgender
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more