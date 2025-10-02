2/10/25 TRUMP: DOGE THE FED! Ron Paul, SES EO, MUSK: OPENAI BID $97B!

2/10/25 Today, Trump: EO to End the Federal Executive Institute (SES Swamp). Super Bowl mass messaging vs Diddy BigMusic Pedo cult. The FED is Next! Ron Paul to join DOGE in FED unmasking! Call your Rep. to have the FED Reserve Charter revoked! Call your Senators to push through the Confirmations! We ARE FREE!





THE DOGE MASTER PLAN Executed:

THE DOGE MASTER PLAN Executed:





Scott Bessant: We Are Re-Privatizing the USA Economy:

Scott Bessant: We Are Re-Privatizing the USA Economy:





Sen. Mike Lee Proposes Ron Paul as next Fed Chair & to lead DOGE FED AUDIT:

Sen. Mike Lee Proposes Ron Paul as next Fed Chair & to lead DOGE FED AUDIT:





Mike Lee Senate Bill to End the Federal Res.:

Mike Lee Senate Bill to End the Federal Res.:





TRUMP EO Ending Federal Executive Institute:

TRUMP EO Ending Federal Executive Institute:





MUSK Group Bids $97.6B to Control OPEN AI and return it to Open Source!

MUSK Group Bids $97.6B to Control OPEN AI and return it to Open Source!





TRUMP Team Launches Epic Secret Service search AD during SB:

TRUMP Team Launches Epic Secret Service search AD during SB:





For further links:





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!



