💥They brought "freedom" to Damascus & US CENTCOM statement
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
143 views • 6 months ago

The "Woke and Inclusive" Terrorists brought "freedom" to Damascus. 

Adding: 

💥U.S. Central Command statement regarding Syria. They say they bombed terrorists...

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted dozens of precision airstrikes targeting known ISIS camps and operatives in central Syria, Dec. 8.

The strikes against the ISIS leaders, operatives, and camps were conducted as part of the ongoing mission to disrupt, degrade, and defeat ISIS, in order to prevent the terrorist group from conducting external operations and to ensure that ISIS does not seek to take advantage of the current situation to reconstitute in central Syria.

The operation struck over 75 targets using multiple U.S. Air Force assets, including B-52s, F-15s, and A-10s. 

Battle damage assessments are underway, and there are no indications of civilian casualties.

CENTCOM, together with allies and partners in the region, will continue to carry out operations to degrade ISIS operational capabilities even during this dynamic period in Syria.

"There should be no doubt - we will not allow ISIS to reconstitute and take advantage of the current situation in Syria," said General Michael Erik Kurilla, "All organizations in Syria should know that we will hold them accountable if they partner with or support ISIS in any way."

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
