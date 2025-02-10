EMERGENCY GLOBAL EVIDENCE DEATH DUMPS BEING SPRAYED SWISS SCIENTISTS

EMERGENCY EMERGENCY EMERGENCY

Disclaimer... Swiss study applies ONLY TO string like spider webs analyzed.

Download Link to 22 month study verifiable evidence

https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/EN.Version.Analytical.investigations.of.mysterious.spider.threads.pdf





https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/p/exclusive-expose-by-european-research?

https://www.vereinwir.ch/spinnenfaeden/

https://www.vereinwir.ch/exklusives-expose-eines-europaeischen-forschungsteams-ueber-mysterioese-spinnennetze/





Intro Videos are to give the viewer the overall spraying occurring in our world.





This exclusive Interview with 3 brave men exposing depopulation

Swiss Scientists have PROVEN we are all being poisoned and much more.

share this video everywhere re upload to all platforms do not stop.





Christopher James is blessed to have contact from

Christian Oesch President Swiss Association WIR

Philip Zeller , Dr. SC. Nat., Dipl.Physiker ETH

Hansjoerg Grether, Dipl.-ing / Application Chemist





THE WORLD MUST HEAR THESE BRAVE MEN PUTTING THEIR LIVES ON THE LINE.





We in the alt media have been telling the world about chemtrails and spraying occurring worldwide... now we have the verifiable evidence and the world must act right now and hunt down all those involved at the highest levels in government, military and finance committing this massive attack against mankind to wipe it out!





There is only ONE solution... common law courts moving against all involved.

We have treason occurring in every country around the world

The people in every country better gather soon and round all this evil up

Otherwise it is civil war and that is what bankers want totally collapse of society





We must awake and fight this evil... time has come.





No one is coming to save us... not Military, Police, Politicians or Courts OR God....it's on we the people period.





If mankind does not wake up and wake up fast we are finished.





Covid 19 a PROVEN LIE...

Never existed [purified or isolated as required] 230 FOI's and counting prove it





WWW.AWARRIORCALLS.COM IS THE ONLY SITE WITH THE SOLUTION





ALL GOVERNMENTS ARE CORRUPT SERVICE CORPORATIONS





www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE





Every Thursday night @ 8pm EST join Christopher James to learn the truth and the solution for our world





To support your health like never before and Christopher James





Purchase MasterPeace from... Bit.ly/awcmasterpeace

This is a standalone worldwide removing all forever chemicals [poison] in our bodies

To address EMF mitigation we are bombarded with FLFE.net is the game changer





FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/





www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - EVERY Thurs 8pm EST





Alternate platforms...





YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/





God Speed and God Bless











