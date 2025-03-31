What do you really know about your S.M.A.R.T. Meter & Cyberbiosecurity Infrastructure And How Big Brother Watches You?

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

All DOT GOV Sourced Links And Screen Shots!





NNI 20th Anniversary

Scientists and engineers across many fields and disciplines are united by their work at the nanoscale. Their diverse efforts have helped produce everything from faster microchips to powerful mRNA vaccines. https://www.nano.gov/anniversarysymposium





Applications of Nanotechnology

After more than 20 years of basic nanoscience research andmore than fifteen years of focused R&D under the NNI

https://www.nano.gov/about-nanotechnology/applications-nanotechnology





BODY AS A NODE!





•Wireless Body Area Networks and Their Applications—A Review https://search.brave.com/search?q=%E2%80%A2Wireless+Body+Area+Networks+and+Their+Applications%E2%80%94A+Review&source=android

IEEE Standard for Local and metropolitan area networks - Part 15.6: Wireless Body Area Networks https://search.brave.com/search?q=IEEE+Standard+for+Local+and+metropolitan+area+networks+-+Part+15.6%3A+Wireless+Body+Area+Networks&source=android

Body as a Network Node https://search.brave.com/search?q=Body+as+a+Network+Node&source=android&summary=1&conversation=b4c4a7152963f0952ed712





Kind of a 'DOT GOV' Website:





Joint Communication and Bio-Sensing With Plasmonic Nano-Systems to Prevent the Spread of Infectious Diseases in the Internet of Nano-Bio Things





INTERNET OF NANO-BIO THINGS





Josep Miquel Jornet https://par.nsf.gov/biblio/10402197-joint-communication-bio-sensing-plasmonic-nano-systems-prevent-spread-infectious-diseases-internet-nano-bio-things

Joint Communication and Bio-Sensing With Plasmonic Nano-Systems to Prevent the Spread of Infectious Diseases in the Internet of Nano-Bio Things https://search.brave.com/search?q=Joint+Communication+and+Bio-Sensing+With+Plasmonic+Nano-Systems+to+Prevent+the+Spread+of+Infectious+Diseases+in+the+Internet+of+Nano-Bio+Things&source=android&summary=1&conversation=00955a82e3ace38a708e8a





Project| IoBNT https://search.brave.com/search?q=Project+%7C+IoBNT&source=android&summary=1&conversation=15bc8c7780b6ae3e529f2d

6G and IoBNT https://search.brave.com/search?q=iobnt+in+6g&source=android&summary=1&conversation=5c6a95ded6f19d85b5d79e

Biosensing in 6G https://search.brave.com/search?q=biosensing+in+6g&source=android&summary=1&conversation=a9a94d01de91668a063b3f

intrabody biosensing in 6g https://search.brave.com/search?q=intrabody+biosensing+in+6g&source=web





optogenetics neuro science https://search.brave.com/search?q=optogenetics+neuro+science+in+6g&source=android&summary=1&conversation=36bc0c499c51c3ed9ea33f