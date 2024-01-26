Communists in UK Claim Piano Player Illegally Filmed in Public

Watch as this good piano player in a public train station in London, who plays for free to build his YT video subscribers, is accused by a group of Chinese of filming them without their consent. Pay attention to the people in the background and you'll be able to pick them out as it looks like it was totally staged!!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.