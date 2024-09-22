How STRESSED Are You?

Friday Night Live 20 September 2024





In this episode, I tackle the prevalent issue of stress, beginning with a personal reflection during my birthday week. I encourage listeners to assess their stress levels and discuss its various sources, particularly financial pressures affecting many. Highlighting that 66% of American adults cite money as a significant stressor, I explore its impact across demographics and emphasize coping strategies, including the benefits of nature and pets.





We also address how modern politics heighten stress and the importance of self-ownership in our responses. I advocate for philosophy as a tool for mental well-being and invite listeners to continue this crucial conversation as we navigate our shared experiences with stress.





