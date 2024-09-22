BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How STRESSED Are You?
13 views • 7 months ago

Friday Night Live 20 September 2024


In this episode, I tackle the prevalent issue of stress, beginning with a personal reflection during my birthday week. I encourage listeners to assess their stress levels and discuss its various sources, particularly financial pressures affecting many. Highlighting that 66% of American adults cite money as a significant stressor, I explore its impact across demographics and emphasize coping strategies, including the benefits of nature and pets. 


We also address how modern politics heighten stress and the importance of self-ownership in our responses. I advocate for philosophy as a tool for mental well-being and invite listeners to continue this crucial conversation as we navigate our shared experiences with stress.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!


https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

stressnatureevidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxlivestreampetsmental wellbeingmodern politicspersonal reflectionamerican adultsbirthday weekfinancial pressurescoping strategies
