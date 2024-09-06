Humanity’s Evolutionary Leap – Nancy Thames Q & A Part 1 of 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 1 of 2. Nancy Thames' website is timefordisclosure.com. In this Meetup, Nancy discussed her experiences as a lifelong contactee, emphasizing the importance of independent research and maintaining a positive frequency. She shared insights on extraterrestrial beings, their roles, and the concept of inter-dimensional beings. Participants asked about their own encounters, including a gray alien sighting and a vision of a rose spirit. Nancy explained the significance of soul contracts, the evolutionary leap humanity is undergoing, and the role of inter-dimensional beings in guiding human ascension. She also highlighted the importance of raising one's frequency and understanding one's purpose on Earth.
Outline
Q&A Session: Participants' Experiences and Questions
• Karen shares her experience of seeing a tall, translucent figure in her living room and asks for Nancy's interpretation.
• Nancy explains the possible meanings behind Karen's encounter, suggesting it could be a spiritual or an inter-dimensional being.
• Henry discusses his belief in the love and support of extraterrestrials and their influence on human life.
• Carol asks about the type of alien she saw and Nancy explains the various races of grays and their characteristics.
Discussion on Soul Plans and Reincarnation
• Yulian raises a question about the concept of soul plans and reincarnation, questioning why humans need to go through experiences rather than receiving lessons directly.
• Nancy explains the importance of free will and the role of inter-dimensional beings in guiding humanity's evolution.
• The conversation touches on the idea of computational irreducibility and the necessity of experiencing life's challenges.
• Nancy emphasizes the importance of raising one's frequency and understanding one's purpose on Earth.
Personal Experiences and Family Involvement
• April asks about techniques for raising one's frequency and Nancy shares her experiences with inter-dimensional beings.
• Nancy explains the process of changing one's frequency to match that of the inter-dimensional beings to facilitate contact.
• Nancy discusses the importance of respecting the natural resources and the teachings of the Zapotec tribe in Mexico.
Ascension and Evolutionary Leap
• Nancy talks about the concept of ascension and the evolutionary leap humanity is experiencing.
• She explains the role of inter-dimensional beings in guiding humanity and the importance of raising one's frequency.
• The conversation touches on the idea of universal consciousness and the interconnectedness of all beings.
• Nancy emphasizes the need for patience and trust in the evolutionary process.
Mexico Trip and Personal Insights
• Nancy shares her experiences from a recent trip to Mexico, including lessons learned and the profound impact of the visit.
• She explains the concept of soul contracts and the role of inter-dimensional beings in guiding individuals through their life's purpose.
• The conversation highlights the importance of understanding one's inner soul self and trusting one's intuition.
• Nancy discusses the challenges of being a contactee and the importance of maintaining a positive outlook.
Final Thoughts and Encouragement
• Elizabeth shares her experience of attending Michael Newton's school and the realization of her inter-dimensional origins.
• Nancy explains the concept of having a human experience and the importance of tapping into one's inner soul self.
• The conversation concludes with encouragement to continue exploring one's spiritual path and trusting in the evolutionary process.
• Nancy emphasizes the importance of community and support in the journey of spiritual growth and understanding.