Dr. Casey Means unravel the PROPAGANDA she was taught at Stanford Medical School.
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
393 followers
1
185 views • 7 months ago

"This is the most important video on the Internet today."

Take 6 minutes to watch Dr. Casey Means unravel the PROPAGANDA she was taught at Stanford Medical School.  “I learned virtually NOTHING about the tens of thousands of scientific papers that elucidate the root causes of why American health is plummeting.”

“This is a spiritual crisis. We are choosing death over life, we are choosing darkness over light.  We need a return to courage. We need a return to common sense and intuition. We need a return to awe for the sheer miraculousness of our lives. We need all hands on deck.”  

From Sen. Ron Johnson’s Roundtable on “American Health and Nutrition: A Second Opinion”

