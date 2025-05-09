Why Were the J.ish People Chosen to Bear the Burden of the Hierarchy of the Kings?

Was the warrior-god described in the Old Testament the real God, or a stand-in?

My guide Ezekiel, analyzes why the burden of the God without a land transferred his own mission to his people.

00:43 Ezekiel's message

01:25 We're given new keys to study the old texts

02:27 Don't disparage your past

04:30 Why Yhwh was conquering land

06:59 Reasons for the accellerated timeline

07:45 Did the Erev Rav, the spirit of chaos, find it's way into the timeline?

09:50 How wealthy classes have accellerated learning

11:02 Collective is finding their voice

13:00 Interconnectedness of J. society

13:35 Speaking out or not

14:40 Pendulum question: what % of J's truly want the war?

15:50 J. People are important at this time

16:20 Don't accept blame!












































