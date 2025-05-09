BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why Were the J.ish People Chosen to Bear the Burden of the Hierarchy of the Kings?
Intrepid
Intrepid
20 views • 4 months ago

Was the warrior-god described in the Old Testament the real God, or a stand-in?

My guide Ezekiel, analyzes why the burden of the God without a land transferred his own mission to his people.

00:43   Ezekiel's message

01:25   We're given new keys to study the old texts

02:27   Don't disparage your past   

04:30   Why Yhwh was conquering land

06:59   Reasons for the accellerated timeline     

07:45   Did the Erev Rav, the spirit of chaos, find it's way into the timeline?

09:50   How wealthy classes have accellerated learning     

11:02   Collective is finding their voice

13:00   Interconnectedness of J. society

13:35   Speaking out or not

14:40   Pendulum question:  what % of J's truly want the war?

15:50   J. People are important at this time

16:20   Don't accept blame!

















   


