Hot Mic, Homegrowns Next: will Trump 'illegally' send AMERICANS to terrifying Latin American jails?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hot mic Trump 'illegally' send AMERICANS to terrifying Latin American jails?
Trump caught telling Bukele (El Salvador's President, yesterday) 'HOMEGROWNS are next. You gotta build five more places'
Deporting US citizens 'obviously illegal' — law experts
Adding:
Bill Gates and Warren Buffett to build new type of nuclear reactor in Britain
Their energy venture, TerraPower, just filed to license its Natrium reactor in the UK — marking its first leap outside the US
What could possibly go wrong?