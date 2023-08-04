Vaccination deaths now suddenly heat deaths (by kla.tv founder Ivo Sasek) | www.kla.tv/26723

New laws from August 25, 2023 endanger EVERY educational work! Please SHARE & DISTRIBUTE - now it's still possible!

The vaccine killers are in increasingly deep trouble. This is becoming evident in:

a) the new laws, effective on August 25, 2023, threatening all social platforms with maximum fines if these refuse to immediately block "politically incorrect contents";

b) the excess of Covid vaccine deaths, which can no longer be hidden - unless they are converted into heat deaths...

But only one thing is necessary: As malicious perpetrators Big Pharma, WHO and all the insidious masterminds and big profiteers of this plandemic must bear full liability for all vaccine injuries - including compensation payments.



