David Icke on Elon Musk’s Secret Plan, A.I.’s Threat to Humanity, and Ayahuasca’s Hidden Power

Premiered Oct 12, 2024 A Place For Humans podcast w/ Dakota Wint
On this episode of A Place For Humans with Dakota Wint, we are joined by the legendary David Icke. Together, we dive deep into the world of Artificial Intelligence (A.I.), unraveling conspiracy theories involving Elon Musk and electric cars. David also shares his profound insights into the transformative power of Ayahuasca and uncovers the shocking truth about demonic possession and how it might be controlling the world.
A Place For Humans podcast with Dakota Wint
