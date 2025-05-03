BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Kentucky Derby 2025: Horses, Odds, Predictions & Live Race Day Coverage
68 views • 4 months ago

Kentucky Derby 2025: Horses, Odds, Predictions & Live Race Day Coverage

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Get ready for the 151st Kentucky Derby, live from Churchill Downs on May 3, 2025! 🐎 We’ve got all the key details you need — post time, top horses like favorite Journalism, expert predictions, betting tips, and full race day schedule. Whether you're watching for the fashion or the finish line, this is your ultimate Derby Day guide!


📅 Date: May 3, 2025

📍 Location: Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY

⏰ Post Time: 6:57 PM ET (approx.)

🎥 Coverage: NBC, Peacock (starts on USA Network at 12 PM ET)


🔍 Featuring analysis from expert Gene Menez and spotlight on rising jockeys including Joao Moreira and Joseph Ramos. Don’t miss our breakdown of the best bets, biggest threats, and most anticipated matchups of the day.


👉 Subscribe for more updates and live event coverage from News Plus Globe!

#KentuckyDerby2025 #DerbyDay #ChurchillDowns #HorseRacing #TripleCrown #BettingTips #JournalismHorse #GeneMenezPicks #RunForTheRoses #NewsPlusGlobe

kentucky derby 2025kentucky derby predictionschurchill downs 2025journalism horsederby 2025 oddstriple crown 2025horse racing newsgene menez picksburnham squaresandman derby horselive derby coveragekentucky derby bettingderby day fashionsports news 2025live race day coverage
