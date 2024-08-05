Part 1: Why Ambidextrous? - The Ambidextral Gunfighter AR15

Nine episodes in shorts to build the best possible Ambidextrous AR15 for the dynamically ambi Ambidextral Gunfighter.





An ambidextral gunfighter means a shooter who is fully and unconsciously making optimal use of cover by shouldering his personal defense weapon left or right handed. This gunfighter, if queried in the moment, will be hard pressed to express which hand he’s using. This dynamic ambidextrous shooting starts with “eliminating” eye dominance since either eye must readily pick up the sighting system.





We have a 7 episode playlist “How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighter” see the link in the description.





What does the ambidextral gunfighter require? Perfect mirroring of the controls to take advantage of bilateral transfer of skill. Perfection means identically positioned controls. Controls that feel identical left or right. No gun is yet truly perfect. Especially on the AR platform. My favorite ambi mag release is the RDB, Favorite charging handle, Hellion, and bolt release, MDR. Safety, MDR, RDB, and the 45/90 safeties available for the AR. Bullpups CAN be exceptional ambi platforms. If the RDB had charging handles like the MDR or Hellion, I would not have circled back to look at making the AR ambidextrous.





Our Ambi Your AR video showed how to retrofit ambi controls on a standard AR. Lets look to furthering ambi “optimal use of cover” perfection. In the next episode we start with an AR15 ambi lower by Leapers…the UTG Pro Ambidextrous Lower.





