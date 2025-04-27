Gaza residents 'slowly dying' under total blockade, UN warns - No Help from Trump, shows his support of starvation of women & children

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump & Maga support starvation of women and children.
Gaza residents 'slowly dying' under total blockade, UN warns 04/27/25.
The head of the United Nation's humanitarian agency in Gaza, Jonathan Whittall, said on Saturday that the coming days are going to be “critical” for the enclave under a total and complete blockade. Since March 2, Israel completely cut off all supplies to the 2.3 million residents of the Gaza Strip, and food stockpiled during a ceasefire at the start of the year has all but run out.
@ Reuters (https://rumble.com/v6snbj5-gaza-residents-slowly-dying-under-total-blockade-un-warns.html)