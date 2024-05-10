DON'T Try To "Keep the Law"! God Hates It!

Are you getting tired of trying to keep the Law and the rules? Do you feel like you’re not good enough? Watch and find out why your good works don’t cause you to be saved, and your bad works don’t cause you to be lost. Uncover the true purpose of the Law and how faith is the only way you can fulfill the Law.





👇Subscribe to my channel for a deeper understanding of the Scriptures and their true meaning. And always remember, there's only ONE way to heaven!

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCesDNFZiPbzbJu3A0KOapuw?sub_confirmation=1

🖼️ Image Assets on Freepik

💳 Credits to Motion Made for backgrounds





#jesus #bible #righteousnessbyfaith