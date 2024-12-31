Martyrdom of Zain Atatrah

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yesterday, Friday, citizens in the town of Ya'bad bid farewell to the martyr Zain al-Din Atatrah, 18 years old, who was shot dead by the occupation forces during the raid on the town on Thursday evening.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 28/12/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video