🚨⚡️Blinken MEDDLED IN ROMANIAN ELECTIONS – presidential candidate Georgescu

“Everybody knows that it was foreign intervention, and particularly from [former US Secretary of State] Blinken”, who “simply dictated what the [Romanian election] system had to do,” Calin Georgescu stressed in an interview with Tucker Carlson.

Georgescu insisted that everyone was in the know about the situation, including French President Macron and his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu.

Independent presidential candidate Georgescu won the first round of the Romanian elections in November 2024, but the country’s Constitutional Court annulled the results , accusing Georgescu of an alleged mass influence operation.

Adding, just now posted:

Houthis attack US aircraft carrier Harry Truman - How long will the ship survive?

"As part of confronting the American aggression against our country and in response to its crimes against our people, the missile, UAV, and the naval forces continue to target enemy warships in the northern Red Sea, led by the American aircraft carrier Truman," Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said.