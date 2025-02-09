© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Nazi Radar Proved Flat Earth
(and Ether will change Physics)
Alan ‘X’, Founder, Space Audits
YouTube.com/@Space_Audits, [email protected]
Last week Justin WeRChange shared his video testifying before his county government to investigate the lies of the NASA bureaucracy which Trump and Elon say might be DOGEd - that is, eliminated.
Justin - and previous Freedom Hub presenters Dave Weis, Mark Sargent, Jeranism & Dustin Nemos - all believe authorities are lying to humans about Earth. This week Alan continues the evidence which calls into question the ‘spinning space globe’ theory. He’ll start with a story from our War Against the Germans and finish with the denigrated physical element dismissed a century ago called Ether.
The story Alan tells deals with radar that Winston Churchill refused to engage to defeat the Nazis - because it wouldn’t work on our “globe-shaped earth”. The Germans weren’t so close-minded. Their intersecting radar enabled pinpoint-accurate night bombings that put the Allies into a grave situation before America came to the rescue. Did they know the Earth is flat, as Alan believes - or does the “Battle of the Beams” work on a spinning space globe?
At Space Audits Alan really likes to delve into our physical reality, going deep into our smallest element, what experts a century ago called “Ether”. Why must we know this element to gain a fundamental understanding of reality? Why does this even matter?