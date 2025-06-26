The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 393 - The Enemy Within

In this video I want to return again to the CAUSE of ALL EFFECTS in this world. If you haven’t listened to Video No.346 titled, “The CAUSE” then I urge you to do so. That video explains in detail WHO is CAUSING all the EFFECTS in the world. Nothing that is happening today with all of Donna Trumps CHAOS will make sense unless you understand WHO the enemy really is.

Satan is NOT so stupid as to EXPOSE his KING and his ruling hierarchy OUT IN PLAIN VIEW in such a way for people to SEE the Biblical ANTICHRIST as TRUE. The PRINCE of this world has hidden the RULING WORLD HIERARCHY behind a facade of what seem like sovereign NATIONS conducting their own affairs. Nothing could be further from the truth as none of the Nations today are sovereign or FREE. In many videos I have tried to show how the REAL WORLD POWER HIERARCHY operates from WITHIN familiar world power organizations, with the majority absolutely BLIND to see it.

When I say WITHIN I mean that the enemy operates CONCEALED behind a FACADE of World Organizations. This DECEPTION is so GREAT that the HUMANISTS cannot conceive of it. They just CAN’T SEE the Roman TROJAN HORSE! Whether it’s a National Political FACADE or a World Government FACADE, or a world Banking FACADE or a National Intelligence FACADE or a World Culture FACADE or World Business FACADE, the enemy has INFILTRATED and SUBVERTED every SYSTEM over the last 500 years. The enemy has released his TOXIC payload into the Minds and Bodies of the world population.

Here is a quote from Julius Caesar dating back to 75 BC, 2100 years ago which perfectly illustrates the truth I’m talking about in this message.

Caesar stated, “The Greatest Enemy Will Hide In The Last Place You Would Ever Look.” Let me repeat that! - That is describing the Trojan Horse of INFILTRATION!





Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com





How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html





Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html





The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html





The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html





The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html





The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 405 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html





Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7





Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5





Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling





BitChute - Darkness Is Falling





Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth





You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel





pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling