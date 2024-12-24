BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mark Passio - De-Facto Satanism
Angelino
Angelino
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 6 months ago

In this special presentation, which was originally delivered at the Freedom Under Natural Law 2 virtual conference, Mark Passio lays out what it really means to be a Satanist on one's deeds in his usual hard-hitting truth-telling style. Mark reviews the general tenets of the nefarious Satanic religion, then goes on to explain how Satanist can only control the masses of people by giving them a lower-level variation of their very own mind-set and ideologies. Mark describes the characteristics of the Satanic Mindset, a way of thinking in which most people have engaged, and even espoused in the modern day. Finally, Mark reveals the type of internal work that will be reacquired for people to escape Satanic thought and action and reclaim power over their minds and lives

WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com

Keywords
loveanarchytruthmarklawsatanismmoralitynaturalpassiode-facto
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy