"All of this was orchestrated."
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
221 views • 6 months ago

"All of this was orchestrated."


Robert F. Kennedy Jr: "Event 201 is a simulation that they did right before Covid hit, and it was a drill for... how to turn America into a totalitarian state."


"I've been able to find 22 of those simulations... Fauci and Bill Gates play key roles in them... It was a way of drilling and practicing a coup d'état against American democracy." 


"And they impose something... called Stockholm syndrome, where the captive... comes to this belief that the only way that they can save their lives is through absolute obsequious obedience to their captors."


"And all of these drills were intended to impose and to induce that condition in the entire public."

russiawarukrainecensorhip by tv media
