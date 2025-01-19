People's March & ANTIFA Damages Businesses, Olympia, WA 1/18/25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The first of many planned protests in the NW happened today, the 18th in Olympia, The People's March, was followed by Festivals of Resistance. It started in Heritage Park where the protesters gathered and listened to five different speakers, 1, a recording, speaking from a jail cell. They spoke about the environment, immigrant rights, a free Palestine, human rights and fighting against the billionaire's who run the country. There were people from many different activist groups in the region; Palestine Action of South Sound, La Resistencia, PSL, DSA, Black Bloc, ANITFA, Anti-Imperialist Action South Sound and others.
