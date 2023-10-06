The History of the Church - T. A. McMahon & Ron Merryman (Part 2)

https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-ron-merryman-part-2 More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social





Tom: Thanks, Gary. Today, my guest is Ron Merryman. Ron is an author, former Bible college professor and president, long-time pastor, and is involved currently in writing as well as speaking at Bible conferences. Ron, welcome to Search the Scripture 24/7.





Ron: Oh, thank you very much. I consider it a great privilege to be with you all.





Tom: Thanks, Gary. Our guest again is Ron Merryman. He’s the…well, he’s an author, former Bible college professor and president, and longtime pastor, and is currently involved with writing as well as speaking at Bible conferences. Ron’s website is merrymanministries.org.





Ron, before we get onto where we left off last week, I’ve got a question for you: didn’t you say that your mom and dad were Czechoslovakian?





Ron: My mother came from Czechoslovakia, an immigrant family—both her parents were from Czechoslovakia. My father was not. My father had a long history in his family [of] generations in the United States. They came to Virginia colony very early on in the 1600s.





Tom: Yeah. Well, the reason I bring that up is because I guess I misunderstood you last week. I was saying, “So Ron, where did the name ‘Merryman’ come from?’ [laughing] It’s a terrific name…









Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos









Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall