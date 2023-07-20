Hundreds of Protesters Stormed and Set Fire to the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad - IRAQ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The following was a description for 2 videos. I posted the longest. The shorter video showed a building wall falling.
💥Hundreds of protesters stormed and set fire to the Swedish embassy in Baghdad
In the footage that is published on social networks, people are breaking walls, black smoke is coming from the building - the Swedes are still without a Pope