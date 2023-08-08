BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 18 – COVID-19 – THE GREATEST LIE EVER TOLD
184 views • 08/08/2023

Next: Part 19 – COVID-19 – THE MIDAZOLAM MURDERS

https://www.brighteon.com/2f4f9b81-047e-466c-87ae-288a1f7a0b15

Covid-19 and 5G: the ultimate Cabal weapons of mass destruction. However, did you know that the SARS-CoV2 virus has never been isolated and thus never proven to exist? According to the scientific facts, Covid-19 is just another flu. So how come the entire world shut down? What was so different this time, compared with other flu seasons? It sure wasn’t the number of casualties! Even the CDC and the WHO have admitted that more people died of the 2018 flu than of this one. So what happened? Everything was premeditated, maybe that’s the saddest and scariest thing of all. Let’s take a look at the role of the MSM, of Bill Gates and the WHO, and see why this one got so out of hand…


With permission

By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter

Music: Alexander Nakarada, Beethoven, Kevin Macleod, AShamaluev, Myuu

If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IjgzKGI0CcAp/

Keywords
trumpobamatreasonfdacdcfbiclintonqanonciaglobalistwardojbidencabalqjusticecoupnihinvasionfalseflagseditiondeepstategitmounipartycovid-19
