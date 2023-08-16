Footage of the assault on Ukrainian positions in Kleshcheevka by servicemen of the Russian 85th brigade.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇷🇺🇺🇦 Footage of the assault on Ukrainian positions in Kleshcheevka by servicemen of the 85th brigade. The assault involved the T-90M tank, which was at the forefront, and two BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, from which the landing was carried out.Source @Intel Slava Z