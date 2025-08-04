Dr. Anthony Chaffee: "Goldman Sachs had a part of their meeting leaked, and they said: Is curing patients a sustainable business model?"



"And of course the answer was no because a patient cured is a customer lost."



"There's another leaked document from Goldman Sachs... They attacked a company called Gilead, which in 2013 came up with an actual cure for hepatitis C."



"Goldman Sachs wrote them an angry letter saying: You really messed up. You never go for cures—you just go for treatments."



"You want to provide a medication [so] that they can live with their disease, and you can sell them that drug for the rest of their life."



