Surging Farmer Protests, Suicides High, Global Food Chain Under Attack w/ Marjory Wildcraft
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
1
74 views • 12 months ago


Sarah Westall

Marjory’s War Time Essential Skills airs April 26 and 27 – Go to https://sarahsbackyardfarm.com sign up now!

Marjory Wildcraft returns to the program to discuss news from around the world regarding farmers, protests and suicides. The attacks on our food supply throughout the western world has increased and farmers are at their breaking point. Countries in Europe and Australia appear to be under more stress than the United States at this time, but more red flags are emerging in the U.S. as well. Marjory also shares practical tips and advice from her War Time Essentials series that airs April 26 and 27th. You can sign up for that at https://sarahsbackyardfarm.com


MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.

Keywords
newsfood supplysurvival skillswarglobalworld war 3agenda 2030protestssarah westallmarjory wildcraftsuicides highsurging farmer protestsfood chain under attack
