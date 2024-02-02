BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BODY, SOUL and SPIRIT here and in the beyond. FREE WILL (Bible & The New Revelation)
The New Revelation
The New Revelation
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 02/02/2024

No real development and happiness of the human person can ever be conceived without a clear, God given knowledge of self, as such and in relationship with the Creator himself. Here is a presentation of the real constitution of the truly eternal human being, here and in the beyond, as revealed by the Lord in the XIXth century New Revelation through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer, in agreement and support of the biblical scriptures.

Ref: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/support-for-christianity.html

https://archive.org/details/BeyondTheThreshold/3-Days-in-the-Temple/

https://ia802903.us.archive.org/24/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure%20-%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20ABOUT%20%20BODY%2C%20SOUL%20AND%20SPIRIT%20-%20ed%201.pdf

https://ia802903.us.archive.org/24/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure%20-%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20ABOUT%20%20INTELECT%2C%20CONSCIENCE%20AND%20FREE-WILL%20-%20ed%201.pdf

Keywords
godjesusscripturerevelation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy