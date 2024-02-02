BODY, SOUL and SPIRIT here and in the beyond. FREE WILL (Bible & The New Revelation)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No real development and happiness of the human person can ever be conceived without a clear, God given knowledge of self, as such and in relationship with the Creator himself. Here is a presentation of the real constitution of the truly eternal human being, here and in the beyond, as revealed by the Lord in the XIXth century New Revelation through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer, in agreement and support of the biblical scriptures.
