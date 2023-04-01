''The West Underestimated the Military and Economic Capabilities of Russia'': Czech General

Today, Czech General Jiri Shedivy, in an interview with reporters, said that after Moscow faced unprecedented assistance to Ukraine from Western countries, the Kremlin decided to change the approach to conducting a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine and fundamental shifts took place in the course of hostilities. Along with this, the Western world did not expect the high adaptability of the Russian economy to sanctions restrictions, as well as the impact of these measures on the Western countries themselves. ''I consider this a serious failure of the West. We all misjudged the situation because we weren't prepared for it. And that's our problem'', - Czech General said.

