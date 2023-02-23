Who is in charge? How the fate of three US presidents is a lens on postwar democracy. JB West and JB East Present: See You In The Hague! #49. Transcript and podcasts.

China Rising Radio Sinoland 177 followers Follow 1 Share Add to... Download MP3 Share Report

78 views • 02/23/2023

Read the full transcript and download the famous Zapruder JFK Dallas video in slow motion, by clicking on this hyperlink at the bottom of this page... We've got your back, JB West and JB East. To support our work, https://donorbox.org/see-you-in-the-hague

To see all our shows, past and future: https://chinarising.puntopress.com/search/?q=JB

Our Telegram channel, where we post all our work, along with daily news and information you rarely see in the mainstream media,

https://t.me/JB_West_and_JB_East AND Substack: https://jeffjbrown.substack.com/

Source article with transcript, video and hyperlinks, https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2023/02/24/who-is-in-charge-how-the-fate-of-three-us-presidents-is-a-lens-on-postwar-democracy-jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-49-transcript-and-podcasts/



Keywords trumpobamaclintonbushjfknixonkennedylbjreagancheneyoswaldgerald ford

Show More