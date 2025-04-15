'Intentional' Live Season 1, Ep. 97: 4-15-2025 -- "How Do You Clear The Virus?"

The Cleveland Clinic just notified the public of a DIRE WARNING: Millions of people who received the mRNA "vaccines" are facing sudden death within the next 5 years! This is because the spike protein gets into every cell in your body and the natural killer cells are suppressed. Dr. Soon asks the pointed question "How do you clear the virus from the body?"





The 'Intentional' Podcast is available on the 'Intentional' channel on Facebook, Rumble, Substack, Patreon, Brighteon, Apple Podcasts and X. You can also follow Mic Meow at intentionalpodcast.org.





You can view our current and past 'Intentional' episodes anytime here or at https://rumble.com/c/c-1822277





Intentional is broadcast live at Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays 2PM ET and Music on W4HC Radio – Health Café Live, part of Talk 4 Radio on the Talk 4 Media Network. Intentional TV Show is viewed on Talk 4 TV.





Intentional Podcast is also available on Talk 4 Media, Talk 4 Podcasting, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, Audible, and over 100 other podcast outlets.