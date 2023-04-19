The Pope, Aliens & Vehicles of Fire from the Sky

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 3rd, 2018
Garrett Crawford of GMC Musik will join Pastor Dean and Pastor Kevin to discuss Revelation 12-13 about the False Prophet and the coming alien deception among other things. Garrett Crawford is much more than a Christian rap artist, he is a serious follower of Jesus and the Word of God who knows Bible prophecy.