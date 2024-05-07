BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Setting a Trend with GOLD: "The DOLLAR is Going DOWN and It’s Not a Pretty Picture"
Gold & Silver Central
Gold & Silver Central
3208 views • 12 months ago

Claim up to $10,000 in FREE SILVER on qualified purchases 👉 https://geni.us/GoldcoKit (for US only). // Join our #1 stock investment newsletter: 👉 https://geni.us/BrighteonNewsletter


Top 3 list of the best Gold IRA companies in the US:

1) Goldco - https://geni.us/GoldcoKit (our #1 choice, minimum $25,000)

2) Augusta - https://geni.us/FreeGoldGuide (minimum $50,000)

3) Birch - https://geni.us/BirchGoldIRA (for smaller investors, minimum $10,000 only)

In this video, we find out what Trump thinks of the dollar. When asked why he accepted gold as payment instead of cash, here's what he had to say a few years ago:"Sadly we all know what’s happening to the dollar. The dollar is going down and it’s not a pretty picture, and it’s not being sustained by proper policy and proper thinking. This was an opportunity and maybe an opportunity to show people what’s happening with the dollar so we can do something about it."


---


Disclaimer & Disclosure statements:


Gold & Silver Central is for informational and educational purposes only and does not offer any personal financial advice. Please note that past performance does not guarantee future results, and always consult with a financial advisor before making any decisions.


We are also viewer-supported and may be compensated from the links above (at no additional cost to you). Click here to learn more: https://goldandsilvercentral.com/affiliate-disclosure/

