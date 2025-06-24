Attack on Iran's Taji base: targeted a radar unit & fuel storage tanks

The attack on the Taji base targeted a radar unit and fuel storage tanks.

It is unclear who attacked the base.

Baghdad Operations Commander Lt. Gen. Walid Al-Tamimi:

An unknown drone targeted a site at Taji base. No casualties reported. More details to follow.

💥🇵🇸 Al Mayadeen correspondent reports over 10 killed and several injured in an Israeli strike on civilians waiting for aid near the "Netzarim" checkpoint in central Gaza.

💥🇮🇷 Smoke over Tehran. Heavy AD activity reported as well as several explosions.

Iraqi channels report that sabotage operations have hit several sites in Baghdad and surrounding areas, targeting key facilities that had been monitoring Iraqi airspace throughout the Israeli assault on Iran.

🐻 So just before the alleged ceasefire started, Israel bombed the nice districts of Tehran and took out Iraq’s eyes.



