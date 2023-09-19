Trump Attorney Christina Bobb Discusses Biden Crime Family and House Impeachment Inquiry

Gateway Pundit EXCLUSIVE:

Save America Attorney Christina Bobb Discusses 2024 Election, Agrees Kevin McCarthy is “Out of Compliance” and Congress Should Vote to Remove Him as Speaker.





Trump Save America Attorney Christina Bobb told The Gateway Pundit on Thursday that she agrees with Matt Gaetz, saying that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is “out of compliance” and should be removed.





On the same day that McCarthy announced he was finally directing House committees to open an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was still unimpressed.





The Gateway Pundit reported last Tuesday that Gaetz threatened to remove Speaker McCarthy for being out of compliance with the agreement that allowed him to assume his role.





Bobb says she is “disappointed at the slow rate” of impeachment, considering we’ve known about this corruption since before the stolen 2020 Election.





“It would be transparent to the American people, which members of Congress stand where, and so I liked the idea of having the vote,” Bobb said of a vote to remove Kevin McCarthy from his chair.





Bobb, a former prosecutor and defense counsel at Quantico, Virginia, and Stuttgart, Germany, also shared her take on the Biden Regime’s political persecution of President Trump to rig the election and the Democrats’ attempts to bar Trump from holding office using the 14th Amendment.





The legal theory to remove Trump from the ballot is based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office. “The problem is Donald Trump hasn’t even been charged with insurrection,” said Bobb, calling it a “ridiculous attempt on the part of Democrats to try to take him off the ballot.”







