Bill Gates Wants To Replace Salt With A New Version Containing A Cocktail of Chemicals

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
👀Buy Spike Support - Coupon "Dissident7" for 10% off👀: https://www.twc.health/collections/top-pick-3-products/products/long-haul-formula?ref=kcFeep9SQCpNNB&utm_medium=affiliate 👀
👀Buy Nattokinase to Degrade Spike Protein: https://amzn.to/44X1yA2 👀
👀Buy Nattokinase on EBay to Degrade Spike Protein: https://ebay.us/6w0eHq 👀
https://www.paypal.me/Dissident7
https://www.Dissident7.com
I'm a UK Dissident currently living abroad since before the Plandemic
Suraminon on Amazon to Degrade Spike Protein: https://amzn.to/3OnCmf7
Pine Needle Tea on Amazon to Degrade Spike Protein: https://amzn.to/47oQr4M
Litecoin: ltc1q5uy94k9e3nm3p6n9zx29ql09m47ejqcnasmcf9
Bitcoin: bc1qz7c99g99eusznp05av8eh088sdllyf45nhhxfa
Monero: 43JkBPhA8GNFpQMtZneAkY8gWd5ub6tCq5MXppTLA2gU4UognHMKKq54P4bampSwtX5DHNM6aWJNEJzPzMF12iZfS9PsR8z