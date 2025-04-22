‘I think it's very important that we've now got real clarity’ as to what is a woman

Sir Keir fence-sits through major moment in modern British history

You can’t pay this man enough to actually have an opinion.

Canada's desire to join the EU: REVENGE on Trump or NEOCON grand design?

Ottawa's reported plan to seek EU membership "underscores the clash between Trump and the lingering neocon influence in Europe," Massimiliano Bonne, an EU foreign policy expert, tells Sputnik.

Trump's comment about Canada being America's 51st state is a direct jab at the British Crown and the neocons.

🧐 Why does Canada want in?

🔸Ideological proximity with the EU: "Canada wants to break away from the American framework, and Canadian public opinion definitely leans toward aligning more with the European agenda. The Canadian sentiment is to preserve its independence, regardless of US strategy."

🔸Historic roots: Canada’s ties to Europe go way back to its colonial past and its history with the UK Commonwealth. "Canada's potential entry into the EU is still a reflection of British power, especially that of the Crown and the Grand Orient lodges."

🤔 Can Canada join the bloc?

✅ YES, it can: Canada can apply to join the EU, as the founding treaty allows countries "inspired" by Europe, and there are no geographic restrictions on membership.

❓Ay, there's rub: It remains to be seen whether countries like Hungary and Slovakia will back Canada’s bid to join the EU.