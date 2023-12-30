Create New Account
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION Preface, Intro. & Who Are The ELDERS +NOTES I, II, III
channel image
LifeWithoutAJob
0 Subscribers
46 views
Published 2 months ago

This video was deleted from my youtube channel because they said it contained 'hate speech'

Obviously, they are not part of the solution People are looking for these days.

To be clear I have been adding content to youtube however, they seem to not like what I am stating in the videos.

So I am here on Brighteon to provide what other platforms will not allow the public to discover freely.

You can look forward to content that deals with real life issues, challenges that People seeking freedoms can use in everyday life.

You are more than welcome to visit that channel because I have yet to be deplatformed by them at the present.

https://bit.ly/LifeWithoutAJob

Keywords
jewsprotocolgoyimthe protocols of the learned elders of zionjewish nationwhat is goyimwho are the eldersvictor marsdentwenty four protocolsmeetings of the learned elders of zionsergyei nilusrulers of zionfather of modern zionismtheodore herzljew dominationcolonel goldsmiddr weizmannhis chosen peoplenext year in jerusalembenjamin disraelidamped or baptized jewconingsbyagentursymbolic snake of judaismsecret jewish zionism

