"Most of them are dead!"- Ukraine's army DECIMATED says Col. MacGregor | Redacted w Clayton Morris

Colonel Douglas MacGregor reveals the devastating truth about Ukraine's standing army, they've been obliterated. President Zelensky this weekend said there are long lines at Ukraine's recruitment centers but there is no evidence of that. Russia continues to decimate air defense across Ukraine ahead of a June offensive.