🍞NEVER burn the bottom of your SOURDOUGH Bread with these 2 HACKS! 🤯

🔥 Burnt-bottom sourdough? Not on my watch.

I ran a super nerdy experiment to figure out which insulator works best in your loaf pan: rolled-up foil or a layer of rice. I was sure I knew which one would win… but I was wrong. The results? 🔥😱

👋 I’m MJ, founder of LoadedPotato.org and your refrigerator eliminator. I hack kitchen basics to make cooking faster, easier, and fridge-free. This video is part baking, part science fair, and all sourdough goodness.

In this crispy-bottom showdown, I test:

🥖 My 15-minute sourdough loaf (no folding, no kneading!)









🧪 How foil vs rice insulates cast iron pans









⚖️ Which method distributes heat best (spoiler: it’s not just about distance!)









🔥 Which one prevents hot spots and burnt crusts









♻️ Why rice is reusable (and low-key magic)









If you’ve ever pulled a loaf out of the oven and winced at the scorched bottom — this one’s for you.

